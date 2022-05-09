Wall Street Analyst Initiated Ford Motor Company [F]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] slipped around -0.32 points on Friday, while shares priced at $14.21 at the close of the session, down -2.20%. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Electric Vehicle Sales Increased 139 Percent On Strength Of Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit – First F-150 Lightnings Now Shipping To Dealers; Improved Inventory Flow Delivered April Share Gains Despite Semiconductor Chip Challenges.

F-Series Deliveries Continue To Grow.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) today reported its April 2022 U.S. sales results. Click here or visit media.ford.com to view the news release.

Ford Motor Company stock is now -31.58% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. F Stock saw the intraday high of $14.60 and lowest of $14.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.87, which means current price is +2.82% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 74.65M shares, F reached a trading volume of 66471515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ford Motor Company [F]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $19.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $23 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $25, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on F stock. On January 14, 2022, analysts increased their price target for F shares from 21 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 18.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has F stock performed recently?

Ford Motor Company [F] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.35. With this latest performance, F shares dropped by -7.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.21 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.01, while it was recorded at 14.51 for the last single week of trading, and 16.97 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Company [F]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.69 and a Gross Margin at +18.00. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.84.

Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Ford Motor Company [F]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 74.15%.

Insider trade positions for Ford Motor Company [F]

There are presently around $29,617 million, or 54.40% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 298,630,831, which is approximately 0.215% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 270,177,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.84 billion in F stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.38 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly 2.28% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,018 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 178,662,916 shares. Additionally, 586 investors decreased positions by around 166,453,324 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 1,739,085,953 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,084,202,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 281 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,065,836 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 23,669,620 shares during the same period.