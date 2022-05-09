Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Lyft Inc. [LYFT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ: LYFT] plunged by -$1.52 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $21.72 during the day while it closed the day at $20.51. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Valera Health Partners with Lyft for May Mental Health Awareness Month.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) has partnered with Valera Health, a tele-behavioral health service that provides comprehensive care for kids and adults with mild to severe mental illness, on a new initiative to raise awareness for May Mental Health Awareness Month. As a result of the pandemic, mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety and substance abuse rates have increased across all age groups. In an effort to raise awareness during the month of May, Valera Health and Lyft Media will be launching a “reasons to care” campaign on Lyft’s rooftop advertising network (Halo) across New York and Los Angeles. Eligible Valera Health patients will also be given access to Lyft discount codes to help ease the financial burden of traveling to and from medical appointments, as well as for performing necessary daily tasks.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Valera Health, a leading provider of virtual mental health care, to raise awareness around mental health and support our communities,” said Faizan Bhatty, Head of Revenue & Partnerships at Lyft Media.

Lyft Inc. stock has also loss -37.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LYFT stock has declined by -45.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -58.26% and lost -52.00% year-on date.

The market cap for LYFT stock reached $7.68 billion, with 342.66 million shares outstanding and 297.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.08M shares, LYFT reached a trading volume of 28882166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lyft Inc. [LYFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYFT shares is $44.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Lyft Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Lyft Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $46 to $45, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on LYFT stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LYFT shares from 46 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyft Inc. is set at 2.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.02.

LYFT stock trade performance evaluation

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.09. With this latest performance, LYFT shares dropped by -43.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.03 for Lyft Inc. [LYFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.21, while it was recorded at 25.27 for the last single week of trading, and 43.89 for the last 200 days.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lyft Inc. [LYFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.38 and a Gross Margin at +34.40. Lyft Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.47.

Lyft Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,539 million, or 82.70% of LYFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYFT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 49,691,620, which is approximately 1.735% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 31,019,021 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $636.2 million in LYFT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $511.62 million in LYFT stock with ownership of nearly 1.878% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lyft Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 309 institutional holders increased their position in Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ:LYFT] by around 28,607,254 shares. Additionally, 216 investors decreased positions by around 28,315,164 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 213,117,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 270,039,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYFT stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,614,546 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 6,401,420 shares during the same period.