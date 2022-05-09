Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] Is Currently -2.83 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.83% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.19%. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Uber Announces Results for First Quarter 2022.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Gross Bookings of $26.4 billion, up 35% year-over-year, and above the high-end of the guidance range.

Net loss of $5.9 billion with a $5.6 billion headwind relating to Uber’s equity investments.

Over the last 12 months, UBER stock dropped by -44.57%. The one-year Uber Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.98. The average equity rating for UBER stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $52.45 billion, with 1.95 billion shares outstanding and 1.95 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 35.41M shares, UBER stock reached a trading volume of 56526725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $53.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $57, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on UBER stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UBER shares from 70 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.72.

UBER Stock Performance Analysis:

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.19. With this latest performance, UBER shares dropped by -21.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.47 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.34, while it was recorded at 28.17 for the last single week of trading, and 39.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Uber Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.74 and a Gross Margin at +31.92. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.38.

Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $37,712 million, or 75.10% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 117,007,410, which is approximately 11.777% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 88,398,481 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.3 billion in UBER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.05 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly -19.061% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 733 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 195,354,635 shares. Additionally, 472 investors decreased positions by around 154,019,460 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 1,097,191,982 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,446,566,077 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 214 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,464,819 shares, while 149 institutional investors sold positions of 20,628,172 shares during the same period.