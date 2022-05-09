Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] fell -32.57% so far this year. What now?

Tilray Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: TLRY] loss -3.07% or -0.15 points to close at $4.74 with a heavy trading volume of 25666136 shares. The company report on April 25, 2022 that Breckenridge Distillery to Release New Collectors Art Series with Denver Artist Alexandrea Pangburn.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

For its second annual Collectors Art Series, Breckenridge Distillery enlists first female artist to create a custom label for its new, limited release XO Cognac Cask Finish Whiskey.

It opened the trading session at $4.86, the shares rose to $4.8892 and dropped to $4.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TLRY points out that the company has recorded -56.15% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 34.08M shares, TLRY reached to a volume of 25666136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLRY shares is $7.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLRY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Tilray Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Tilray Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $11.80, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Neutral rating on TLRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tilray Brands Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

Trading performance analysis for TLRY stock

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.82. With this latest performance, TLRY shares dropped by -34.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.87 for Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.94, while it was recorded at 5.07 for the last single week of trading, and 9.11 for the last 200 days.

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.36 and a Gross Margin at +17.14. Tilray Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -71.61.

Return on Total Capital for TLRY is now -2.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.05. Additionally, TLRY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] managed to generate an average of -$174,962 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Tilray Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]

There are presently around $333 million, or 15.60% of TLRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLRY stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 7,658,224, which is approximately 38.738% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 7,489,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.5 million in TLRY stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $24.7 million in TLRY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tilray Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Tilray Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:TLRY] by around 21,964,923 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 7,396,123 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 40,890,310 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,251,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLRY stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,533,698 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,480,137 shares during the same period.