The Coca-Cola Company [KO] Is Currently 0.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE: KO] traded at a high on 05/06/22, posting a 0.36 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $64.74. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Coca-Cola Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The Coca-Cola Company today declared a dividend of 44 cents per common share. The dividend is payable July 1, 2022, to shareowners of record of the company as of the close of business on June 15, 2022.

Earlier this year, the board of directors approved the company’s 60th consecutive annual dividend increase, raising the quarterly dividend approximately 5 percent from 42 cents to 44 cents.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18973332 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Coca-Cola Company stands at 2.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.98%.

The market cap for KO stock reached $279.65 billion, with 4.33 billion shares outstanding and 4.31 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.57M shares, KO reached a trading volume of 18973332 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Coca-Cola Company [KO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KO shares is $69.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for The Coca-Cola Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $67 to $69. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for The Coca-Cola Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $67 to $68, while UBS kept a Buy rating on KO stock. On February 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for KO shares from 65 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Coca-Cola Company is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for KO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for KO in the course of the last twelve months was 96.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has KO stock performed recently?

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.20. With this latest performance, KO shares gained by 2.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.95 for The Coca-Cola Company [KO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.62, while it was recorded at 64.16 for the last single week of trading, and 58.43 for the last 200 days.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Coca-Cola Company [KO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.62 and a Gross Margin at +59.95. The Coca-Cola Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.76.

The Coca-Cola Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for The Coca-Cola Company [KO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Coca-Cola Company go to 6.58%.

Insider trade positions for The Coca-Cola Company [KO]

There are presently around $193,360 million, or 70.30% of KO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KO stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 400,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 342,258,418 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.16 billion in KO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $18.11 billion in KO stock with ownership of nearly 3.663% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Coca-Cola Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,354 institutional holders increased their position in The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE:KO] by around 103,493,778 shares. Additionally, 1,100 investors decreased positions by around 80,941,945 shares, while 379 investors held positions by with 2,802,280,900 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,986,716,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KO stock had 240 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,592,993 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 4,516,128 shares during the same period.