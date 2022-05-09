Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] fell -21.41% so far this year. What now?

Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDL] loss -2.22% or -0.01 points to close at $0.45 with a heavy trading volume of 64309183 shares. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Sundial Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) (“Sundial” or the “Company”) reported its financial and operational results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. All financial information in this press release is reported in millions of Canadian dollars and represents results from continuing operations unless otherwise indicated.

The Company will hold a conference call and webcast at 10:30 a.m. EDT (8:30 a.m. MDT) on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Please see the dial-in details within the release and additional details on Sundial’s website at www.sndlgroup.com.

It opened the trading session at $0.4622, the shares rose to $0.465 and dropped to $0.4444, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SNDL points out that the company has recorded -30.40% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 101.16M shares, SNDL reached to a volume of 64309183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDL shares is $0.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDL stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sundial Growers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price from $0.40 to $0.65. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Sundial Growers Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sundial Growers Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

Trading performance analysis for SNDL stock

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.17. With this latest performance, SNDL shares dropped by -28.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.80 for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5552, while it was recorded at 0.4767 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6339 for the last 200 days.

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sundial Growers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 11.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]

There are presently around $50 million, or 5.60% of SNDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 29,511,037, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.54% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 24,118,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.97 million in SNDL stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $7.3 million in SNDL stock with ownership of nearly 4.699% of the company’s market capitalization.

78 institutional holders increased their position in Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDL] by around 52,367,720 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 28,317,428 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 28,280,260 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,965,408 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDL stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,472,789 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,521,408 shares during the same period.