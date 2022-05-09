Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] Revenue clocked in at $1.15 million, down -71.58% YTD: What’s Next?

Sidus Space Inc. [NASDAQ: SIDU] gained 51.78% or 1.02 points to close at $2.99 with a heavy trading volume of 95180359 shares. The company report on May 6, 2022 that Sidus Space Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Dhruva Space Expanding their Collaborative Partnership to Serve Global Customers with Space Technologies and Services.

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection, recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Dhruva Space Private Limited to further commercialization of new and innovative space technologies and services.

With this partnership, Sidus Space and Dhruva Space will explore collaborations to support the missions of the space programs in India and the United States through strategic alignment and value-add agreements related to satellites, Mission Operations Centers, Ground Stations, space-related hardware and software, and other technologies.

If we look at the average trading volume of 198.83K shares, SIDU reached to a volume of 95180359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sidus Space Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.35.

Trading performance analysis for SIDU stock

Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.53.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.12 for Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.47, while it was recorded at 2.41 for the last single week of trading.

Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of -249.41 and a Gross Margin at -135.20. Sidus Space Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -265.92.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -183.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.13.

Sidus Space Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU]

6 institutional holders increased their position in Sidus Space Inc. [NASDAQ:SIDU] by around 88,978 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIDU stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 88,978 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.