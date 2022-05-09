Paramount Global [PARA] fell -7.52% so far this year. What now?

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: PARA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.09% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.16%. The company report on May 5, 2022 that NICKELODEON’S ’90S MASCOT FACE RETURNS IN FACE’S MUSIC PARTY, BRAND-NEW MUSIC VARIETY SHOW PREMIERING MONDAY, JUNE 6, AT 11 A.M. (ET/PT).

Over the last 12 months, PARA stock dropped by -29.14%. The one-year Paramount Global stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.99. The average equity rating for PARA stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.39 billion, with 649.00 million shares outstanding and 584.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.53M shares, PARA stock reached a trading volume of 11239513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Paramount Global [PARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARA shares is $36.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Paramount Global shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Paramount Global stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.63.

PARA Stock Performance Analysis:

Paramount Global [PARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.16. With this latest performance, PARA shares dropped by -22.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.02 for Paramount Global [PARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.26, while it was recorded at 29.59 for the last single week of trading, and 35.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Paramount Global Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Global [PARA] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.18 and a Gross Margin at +36.56. Paramount Global’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.87.

Paramount Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

PARA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to -6.37%.

Paramount Global [PARA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,579 million, or 69.90% of PARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,330,869, which is approximately 0.595% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,333,995 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in PARA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $921.74 million in PARA stock with ownership of nearly 1.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paramount Global stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 537 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Global [NASDAQ:PARA] by around 45,512,802 shares. Additionally, 433 investors decreased positions by around 45,321,278 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 324,039,651 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 414,873,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PARA stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,198,987 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 8,191,634 shares during the same period.