Oppenheimer slashes price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] – find out why.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] price plunged by -0.16 percent to reach at -$0.2. The company report on May 5, 2022 that JPMorgan Chase Announces Conference Calls to Review First-Quarter, Second-Quarter, Third-Quarter and Fourth-Quarter 2023 Earnings.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) plans to host conference calls to review financial results on the following dates:.

First-quarter 2023 – Friday, April 14, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern).

A sum of 14397184 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 16.02M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares reached a high of $124.29 and dropped to a low of $121.18 until finishing in the latest session at $123.72.

The one-year JPM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.8. The average equity rating for JPM stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $158.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $180 to $155. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 3.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 573.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 5.31.

JPM Stock Performance Analysis:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.65. With this latest performance, JPM shares dropped by -5.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.96 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 132.68, while it was recorded at 123.64 for the last single week of trading, and 152.96 for the last 200 days.

JPM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to 7.21%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $256,741 million, or 72.00% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 260,062,354, which is approximately -0.204% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 192,249,551 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.79 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $17.53 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly 1.633% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,965 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 59,619,313 shares. Additionally, 1,337 investors decreased positions by around 70,644,045 shares, while 336 investors held positions by with 1,944,913,182 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,075,176,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 248 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,026,961 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 5,392,168 shares during the same period.