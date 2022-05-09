NIO Inc. [NIO] stock Upgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $32

NIO Inc. [NYSE: NIO] loss -2.99% on the last trading session, reaching $14.92 price per share at the time. The company report on May 5, 2022 that NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Listing on the Singapore Exchange.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO; HKEX: 9866) (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced the proposed secondary listing of its Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.00025 per share (the “Shares”), by way of introduction on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the “SGX-ST”). The Company’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”), each representing one Share, will continue to be primarily listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”).

The Company has received a conditional eligibility-to-list letter (“ETL”) from the SGX-ST on May 5, 2022 for the listing and quotation of the Shares on the Main Board of the SGX-ST. The ETL is not an indication of the merits of the proposed secondary listing of the Company’s Shares on the SGX-ST, the Company, its subsidiaries, the ADSs and/or the Company’s Shares. An introductory document relating to the proposed secondary listing by way of introduction of the Shares on the Main Board of the SGX-ST is targeted to be issued later this month prior to the listing on the Main Board of the SGX-ST. Upon listing on the Main Board of the SGX-ST, the Shares listed on the Main Board of the SGX-ST will be fully fungible with the ADSs listed on the NYSE.

NIO Inc. represents 1.61 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.74 billion with the latest information. NIO stock price has been found in the range of $14.46 to $15.8135.

If compared to the average trading volume of 71.30M shares, NIO reached a trading volume of 57339991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NIO Inc. [NIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIO shares is $40.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for NIO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, China Renaissance raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2022, representing the official price target for NIO Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.95.

Trading performance analysis for NIO stock

NIO Inc. [NIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.66. With this latest performance, NIO shares dropped by -31.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.29 for NIO Inc. [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.28, while it was recorded at 16.69 for the last single week of trading, and 31.10 for the last 200 days.

NIO Inc. [NIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIO Inc. [NIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.86 and a Gross Margin at +17.35. NIO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.26.

Return on Total Capital for NIO is now -9.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIO Inc. [NIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.08. Additionally, NIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.03.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.NIO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

NIO Inc. [NIO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO Inc. go to -0.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NIO Inc. [NIO]

There are presently around $8,013 million, or 36.70% of NIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NIO stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 88,750,621, which is approximately -0.121% of the company’s market cap and around 0.54% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,036,975 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $955.43 million in NIO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $698.1 million in NIO stock with ownership of nearly -1.587% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NIO Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 295 institutional holders increased their position in NIO Inc. [NYSE:NIO] by around 85,000,551 shares. Additionally, 276 investors decreased positions by around 34,085,720 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 417,989,686 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 537,075,957 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NIO stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,939,237 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 8,724,728 shares during the same period.