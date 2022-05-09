Morgan Stanley lifts Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE: MRK] closed the trading session at $88.39 on 05/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $87.4809, while the highest price level was $88.92. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Merck to Participate in Bank of America Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference.

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Caroline Litchfield will participate in a fireside chat at the live Bank of America Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference.

The conversation will take place Wednesday, May 11, at 11:40 a.m. ET. Investors, analysts, members of the media and the general public are invited to listen at https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/hc2022/idrK4v7a.cfm.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.33 percent and weekly performance of -0.34 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.48M shares, MRK reached to a volume of 12223687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRK shares is $95.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Merck & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Merck & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on MRK stock. On December 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MRK shares from 98 to 76.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Merck & Co. Inc. is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRK in the course of the last twelve months was 36.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

MRK stock trade performance evaluation

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.34. With this latest performance, MRK shares gained by 4.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.53 for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.50, while it was recorded at 87.93 for the last single week of trading, and 79.22 for the last 200 days.

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Merck & Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Merck & Co. Inc. go to 12.17%.

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $163,963 million, or 75.30% of MRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 211,202,531, which is approximately 0.349% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 198,224,263 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.52 billion in MRK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.49 billion in MRK stock with ownership of nearly 2.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,603 institutional holders increased their position in Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE:MRK] by around 101,201,285 shares. Additionally, 1,073 investors decreased positions by around 93,794,294 shares, while 325 investors held positions by with 1,660,001,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,854,997,287 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRK stock had 247 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,581,903 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 10,427,155 shares during the same period.