Market cap of Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] reaches 27.01B – now what?

Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE: DAL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.68% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.72%. The company report on April 21, 2022 that Mystifly Joins UATP Network.

The partnership focuses on reducing the cost of acceptance for travel payments.

UATP and Mystifly announced a strategic partnership in which UATP will be integrated into MystiPay, an airline payment solution from Mystifly. The partnership focuses on reducing the cost of acceptance for travel payments.

Over the last 12 months, DAL stock dropped by -11.08%. The one-year Delta Air Lines Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.21. The average equity rating for DAL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $27.01 billion, with 637.00 million shares outstanding and 635.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.53M shares, DAL stock reached a trading volume of 12978765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $53.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $42 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Delta Air Lines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on DAL stock. On January 25, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DAL shares from 48 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAL in the course of the last twelve months was 11.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.72. With this latest performance, DAL shares gained by 9.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.50 for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.84, while it was recorded at 42.60 for the last single week of trading, and 39.98 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.85 and a Gross Margin at -0.96. Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.37.

Delta Air Lines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delta Air Lines Inc. go to 13.31%.

There are presently around $16,697 million, or 64.50% of DAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,966,728, which is approximately 0.029% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,133,128 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 billion in DAL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $905.11 million in DAL stock with ownership of nearly 1.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Delta Air Lines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 475 institutional holders increased their position in Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE:DAL] by around 31,636,301 shares. Additionally, 418 investors decreased positions by around 29,663,641 shares, while 193 investors held positions by with 345,933,080 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 407,233,022 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAL stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,832,287 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 8,184,692 shares during the same period.