Market cap of Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] reaches 191.93M – now what?

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] loss -4.04% or -0.03 points to close at $0.77 with a heavy trading volume of 14930181 shares. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Camber Energy Discloses Communication From NYSE American.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company”), announced that on April 1, 2022 it received a letter from the NYSE American(the “Exchange”) in response to the Company’s request for an extension of the date by which the Company is to file outstanding financial reports.

Camber Energy, Inc. (the “Company”) is not in compliance with NYSE American LLC’s (the “Exchange”) continued listing standards. Specifically, the Company is not in compliance with Section 134 and 1101 of the NYSE American Company Guide (the “Company Guide”) given the Company failed to timely file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Filing Delinquency”) the following reports (collectively, the “Delayed Reports”): (i) Form 10-K for the 9-month transition period ended December31,2020; (ii) Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021; (iii) Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021; and (iv) Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $0.80, the shares rose to $0.81 and dropped to $0.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CEI points out that the company has recorded -38.09% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -133.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 76.11M shares, CEI reached to a volume of 14930181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 700.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.60.

Trading performance analysis for CEI stock

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.34. With this latest performance, CEI shares dropped by -6.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.83 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8504, while it was recorded at 0.7850 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9882 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of insider ownership at Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]

There are presently around $39 million, or 3.37% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 22,617,400, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.99% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,007,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.45 million in CEI stocks shares; and FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, currently with $3.48 million in CEI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

37 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 43,200,626 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 656,488 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 6,976,544 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,833,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,393,151 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 515,425 shares during the same period.