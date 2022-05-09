Market cap of BP p.l.c. [BP] reaches 103.25B – now what?

BP p.l.c. [NYSE: BP] surged by $0.64 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $31.895 during the day while it closed the day at $31.86. The company report on May 2, 2022 that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Awarded Large-Scale U.S. Offshore Wind Rock Installation Project.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

First offshore wind rock installation contract awarded to a U.S. company.

BP p.l.c. stock has also gained 10.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BP stock has declined by -3.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 16.66% and gained 19.64% year-on date.

The market cap for BP stock reached $103.25 billion, with 3.25 billion shares outstanding and 3.23 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.99M shares, BP reached a trading volume of 17090724 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BP p.l.c. [BP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BP shares is $37.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for BP p.l.c. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for BP p.l.c. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $31 to $30, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on BP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BP p.l.c. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for BP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for BP in the course of the last twelve months was 9.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

BP stock trade performance evaluation

BP p.l.c. [BP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.93. With this latest performance, BP shares gained by 7.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.60 for BP p.l.c. [BP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.78, while it was recorded at 30.99 for the last single week of trading, and 28.24 for the last 200 days.

BP p.l.c. [BP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BP p.l.c. [BP] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.78 and a Gross Margin at +13.99. BP p.l.c.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.80.

Return on Total Capital for BP is now 6.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BP p.l.c. [BP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.48. Additionally, BP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BP p.l.c. [BP] managed to generate an average of $83,469 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.BP p.l.c.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BP p.l.c. [BP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP p.l.c. go to -2.00%.

BP p.l.c. [BP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,003 million, or 9.40% of BP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BP stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 25,543,564, which is approximately -2.389% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 14,468,179 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $460.96 million in BP stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $451.04 million in BP stock with ownership of nearly -0.085% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BP p.l.c. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 486 institutional holders increased their position in BP p.l.c. [NYSE:BP] by around 47,578,885 shares. Additionally, 453 investors decreased positions by around 43,942,273 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 222,455,632 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 313,976,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BP stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,387,795 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 9,079,532 shares during the same period.