Market cap of Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] reaches 255.53B – now what?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE: BABA] loss -4.85% on the last trading session, reaching $90.05 price per share at the time. The company report on April 22, 2022 that Alibaba Group Earth Day Roundup: Alibaba To Share Green Patents; Lazada Says No to Plastic! Ele.me Rolls Out Low-Carbon Points Program.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Alibaba Group.

Earth, you rock! In this special shout out to the planet we bring you the very latest steps taken by Alibaba Group to protect our home.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited represents 2.69 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $255.53 billion with the latest information. BABA stock price has been found in the range of $88.71 to $93.86.

If compared to the average trading volume of 33.57M shares, BABA reached a trading volume of 18544546 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $176.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $165 to $150, while UBS kept a Buy rating on BABA stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BABA shares from 150 to 135.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Limited is set at 5.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.22.

Trading performance analysis for BABA stock

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.25. With this latest performance, BABA shares dropped by -16.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.48 for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.59, while it was recorded at 97.54 for the last single week of trading, and 136.90 for the last 200 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.74 and a Gross Margin at +39.78. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.96.

Return on Total Capital for BABA is now 7.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.35. Additionally, BABA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] managed to generate an average of $683,499 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited go to 1.24%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]

There are presently around $42,199 million, or 18.90% of BABA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BABA stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 39,690,350, which is approximately -17.274% of the company’s market cap and around 26.22% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 17,384,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.57 billion in BABA stocks shares; and HSBC HOLDINGS PLC, currently with $1.4 billion in BABA stock with ownership of nearly -9.38% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alibaba Group Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 587 institutional holders increased their position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE:BABA] by around 49,470,444 shares. Additionally, 912 investors decreased positions by around 175,408,185 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 243,739,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 468,618,209 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BABA stock had 185 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,098,804 shares, while 294 institutional investors sold positions of 26,519,485 shares during the same period.