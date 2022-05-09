Market Analysts see Zillow Group Inc. [Z] falling to $75. Time to buy?

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ: Z] traded at a low on 05/06/22, posting a -4.35 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $38.05. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Zillow Group Reports First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG), which is transforming the way people buy, sell, rent and finance homes, today announced its consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Complete financial results for the first quarter and outlook for the second quarter of 2022 can be found in the company’s shareholder letter on the Investor Relations section of Zillow Group’s website at https://investors.zillowgroup.com/investors/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14103314 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zillow Group Inc. stands at 10.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.15%.

The market cap for Z stock reached $7.12 billion, with 187.21 million shares outstanding and 184.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.53M shares, Z reached a trading volume of 14103314 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zillow Group Inc. [Z]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $55.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Zillow Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on Z stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc. is set at 3.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for Z stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68.

How has Z stock performed recently?

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.45. With this latest performance, Z shares dropped by -22.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.02 for Zillow Group Inc. [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.87, while it was recorded at 41.36 for the last single week of trading, and 69.35 for the last 200 days.

Zillow Group Inc. [Z]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zillow Group Inc. [Z] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.02 and a Gross Margin at +26.53. Zillow Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.81.

Insider trade positions for Zillow Group Inc. [Z]

There are presently around $7,031 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of Z stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 36,394,056, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.93% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,837,651 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $830.92 million in Z stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $431.04 million in Z stock with ownership of nearly -24.217% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zillow Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 273 institutional holders increased their position in Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ:Z] by around 48,363,689 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 48,482,372 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 87,928,594 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,774,655 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. Z stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,226,647 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 17,989,496 shares during the same period.