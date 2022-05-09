Market Analysts see SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] price plunged by -5.71 percent to reach at -$0.39. The company report on April 18, 2022 that While Inflation Rises, SoFi Helps Members Put More Cash Back in Their Pockets with 3% Credit Card Cash Back.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

SoFi also offers a $300 bonus for new direct deposit sign ups.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), the digital personal finance company, today announced SoFi Checking & Savings members with direct deposit can start earning 3% cash back¹ on all eligible credit card purchases for a full year when they apply for and get approved for the SoFi Credit Card. This is the latest in a series of enhancements SoFi has launched for Checking & Savings direct deposit members in recent weeks to make sure the rising rate environment enriches its members, which includes offering an industry-leading 1.25% APY², 41 times the national average³, no account fees or minimum balance requirements, as well as no-fee cryptocurrency purchases⁴.

A sum of 50391784 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 55.56M shares. SoFi Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $6.87 and dropped to a low of $6.345 until finishing in the latest session at $6.44.

The one-year SOFI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.87. The average equity rating for SOFI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $13.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $18 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2022, representing the official price target for SoFi Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on SOFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

SOFI Stock Performance Analysis:

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.23. With this latest performance, SOFI shares dropped by -26.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.71 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.48, while it was recorded at 6.63 for the last single week of trading, and 14.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SoFi Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.79 and a Gross Margin at +41.65. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.70.

SOFI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SoFi Technologies Inc. go to 43.00%.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,702 million, or 33.50% of SOFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 117,795,933, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 53,386,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $343.81 million in SOFI stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $227.16 million in SOFI stock with ownership of nearly -2.057% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SoFi Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 312 institutional holders increased their position in SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SOFI] by around 87,095,434 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 30,247,053 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 302,248,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 419,590,647 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOFI stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,930,940 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 13,866,917 shares during the same period.