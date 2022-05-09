Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] Is Currently 1.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE: ITUB] gained 1.09% or 0.05 points to close at $4.65 with a heavy trading volume of 81349301 shares. The company report on May 8, 2022 that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.: Announcement to the Market – 1Q22 results to be disclosed soon.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (B3: ITUB3, ITUB4; NYSE: ITUB) (the “Company”) informs that the results of this quarter will be published in the Investor Relations website on May 9th, before trading hours in Brazil and in the United States.

We are going to present our results from the first quarter of 2022, in an interactive meeting, with a Q&A session at the end, starting at 09h a.m. (EDT). Check out the speakers:.

It opened the trading session at $4.60, the shares rose to $4.76 and dropped to $4.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ITUB points out that the company has recorded 16.24% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -29.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 48.06M shares, ITUB reached to a volume of 81349301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITUB shares is $5.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITUB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITUB in the course of the last twelve months was 4.13.

Trading performance analysis for ITUB stock

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.85. With this latest performance, ITUB shares dropped by -17.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.03 for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.22, while it was recorded at 4.69 for the last single week of trading, and 4.83 for the last 200 days.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.01. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.31.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. go to 21.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]

There are presently around $4,712 million, or 22.40% of ITUB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITUB stocks are: SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP with ownership of 163,823,052, which is approximately 41.283% of the company’s market cap and around 52.10% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 122,909,929 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $571.53 million in ITUB stocks shares; and WESTWOOD GLOBAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $266.83 million in ITUB stock with ownership of nearly 17.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE:ITUB] by around 273,608,378 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 229,218,170 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 510,451,053 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,013,277,601 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITUB stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,870,931 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 54,311,495 shares during the same period.