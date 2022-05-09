Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] fell -24.64% so far this year. What now?

Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE: HBI] slipped around -0.11 points on Friday, while shares priced at $12.60 at the close of the session, down -0.87%. The company report on May 5, 2022 that HanesBrands Announces First-Quarter 2022 Results, Exceeding Expectations for Sales and EPS as Company Continues to Execute Full Potential Plan.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Net sales from continuing operations of $1.58 billion increase 5% over prior year; increase 7% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $0.32; Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.34.

Hanesbrands Inc. stock is now -24.64% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HBI Stock saw the intraday high of $12.74 and lowest of $12.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.82, which means current price is +3.28% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.08M shares, HBI reached a trading volume of 11841531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBI shares is $16.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Hanesbrands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Hanesbrands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $23, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on HBI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hanesbrands Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBI in the course of the last twelve months was 9.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has HBI stock performed recently?

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.98. With this latest performance, HBI shares dropped by -10.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.08 for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.65, while it was recorded at 13.32 for the last single week of trading, and 16.72 for the last 200 days.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.67 and a Gross Margin at +39.01. Hanesbrands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 68.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.05.

Hanesbrands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hanesbrands Inc. go to 13.30%.

Insider trade positions for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]

There are presently around $3,868 million, or 91.80% of HBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,584,207, which is approximately 37.696% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,184,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $430.73 million in HBI stocks shares; and DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $276.07 million in HBI stock with ownership of nearly -1.474% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hanesbrands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 297 institutional holders increased their position in Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE:HBI] by around 38,345,791 shares. Additionally, 258 investors decreased positions by around 39,063,152 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 229,563,952 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 306,972,895 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBI stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,928,282 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 7,781,633 shares during the same period.