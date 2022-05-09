General Motors Company [GM] Revenue clocked in at $130.51 billion, down -32.49% YTD: What’s Next?

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] price plunged by -0.93 percent to reach at -$0.37. The company report on May 4, 2022 that GM and INRIX Join Forces on SaaS-Based Road Safety Solution to Help Transportation Planners Achieve Vision Zero Goals for their Communities.

Safety View by GM Future Roads & INRIX is a cloud-based analytics application leveraging connected vehicle, public safety and demographic data designed for Vision Zero plans and U.S. Department of Transportation Safe Streets and Roads for All program.

Today, General Motors (NYSE: GM) and INRIX Inc., a world leader in mobility analytics and connected car services, announced a collaboration to develop safety solutions to help transportation and planning agencies achieve road safety goals. Available first in the U.S., Safety View by GM Future Roads & INRIX is a cloud-based application that provides transportation officials with critical insights using crash, vehicle and vulnerable road user (VRU) information, in addition to data from the U.S. Census to help prioritize and measure the effectiveness of roadway safety projects and their impact on communities.

A sum of 14644037 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 17.97M shares. General Motors Company shares reached a high of $40.119 and dropped to a low of $38.80 until finishing in the latest session at $39.58.

The one-year GM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.65. The average equity rating for GM stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on General Motors Company [GM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $64.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura dropped their target price from $66 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for General Motors Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $75 to $55, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on GM stock. On February 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GM shares from 75 to 83.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Motors Company is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for GM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for GM in the course of the last twelve months was 7.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GM Stock Performance Analysis:

General Motors Company [GM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.41. With this latest performance, GM shares gained by 0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.84 for General Motors Company [GM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.91, while it was recorded at 39.82 for the last single week of trading, and 51.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Motors Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Motors Company [GM] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.34 and a Gross Margin at +20.30. General Motors Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.18.

General Motors Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

GM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 2.90%.

General Motors Company [GM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $47,704 million, or 84.20% of GM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 115,439,614, which is approximately -1.475% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 102,724,091 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.07 billion in GM stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.77 billion in GM stock with ownership of nearly -0.002% of the company’s market capitalization.

789 institutional holders increased their position in General Motors Company [NYSE:GM] by around 88,523,813 shares. Additionally, 576 investors decreased positions by around 69,079,857 shares, while 190 investors held positions by with 1,047,644,525 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,205,248,195 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GM stock had 200 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,552,232 shares, while 149 institutional investors sold positions of 10,707,963 shares during the same period.