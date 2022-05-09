For Transocean Ltd. [RIG], Analyst sees a rise to $5. What next?

Transocean Ltd. [NYSE: RIG] loss -2.14% on the last trading session, reaching $4.12 price per share at the time. The company report on May 2, 2022 that Transocean Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Total contract drilling revenues were $586 million, compared to $621 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (total adjusted contract drilling revenues of $615 million, compared to $671 million in the fourth quarter of 2021);.

Revenue efficiency(1) was 94.9%, compared to 94.5% in the prior quarter;.

Transocean Ltd. represents 664.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.87 billion with the latest information. RIG stock price has been found in the range of $4.04 to $4.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 24.29M shares, RIG reached a trading volume of 15346831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Transocean Ltd. [RIG]:

Pareto have made an estimate for Transocean Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Transocean Ltd. stock. On September 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for RIG shares from 2.50 to 1.15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Transocean Ltd. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIG in the course of the last twelve months was 12.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for RIG stock

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.57. With this latest performance, RIG shares dropped by -6.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.03 for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.31, while it was recorded at 4.07 for the last single week of trading, and 3.65 for the last 200 days.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Transocean Ltd. [RIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.96 and a Gross Margin at +4.58. Transocean Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.79.

Transocean Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Transocean Ltd. [RIG]

There are presently around $1,344 million, or 49.00% of RIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,597,016, which is approximately 0.264% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 47,524,006 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $195.8 million in RIG stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $133.8 million in RIG stock with ownership of nearly 5.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Transocean Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Transocean Ltd. [NYSE:RIG] by around 26,280,512 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 24,148,799 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 275,729,143 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 326,158,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIG stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,129,339 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,664,291 shares during the same period.