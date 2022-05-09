For TechnipFMC plc [FTI], Analyst sees a rise to $10. What next?

TechnipFMC plc [NYSE: FTI] surged by $0.17 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $7.78 during the day while it closed the day at $7.77. The company report on May 5, 2022 that TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2022 Global Energy, Utilities, and Climate Technology Conference.

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) announced today that Doug Pferdehirt, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, will address attendees on Tuesday, May 10, at 11:00 a.m. EDT at the following event:.

TechnipFMC plc stock has also gained 12.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FTI stock has inclined by 14.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.28% and gained 31.25% year-on date.

The market cap for FTI stock reached $3.44 billion, with 451.10 million shares outstanding and 446.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.23M shares, FTI reached a trading volume of 11488035 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTI shares is $10.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for TechnipFMC plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2022, representing the official price target for TechnipFMC plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TechnipFMC plc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTI in the course of the last twelve months was 117.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

FTI stock trade performance evaluation

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.28. With this latest performance, FTI shares gained by 3.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.62 for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.63, while it was recorded at 7.52 for the last single week of trading, and 7.03 for the last 200 days.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TechnipFMC plc [FTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.91 and a Gross Margin at +13.16. TechnipFMC plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.36.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.59.

TechnipFMC plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,917 million, or 86.60% of FTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 51,191,139, which is approximately 14.835% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 27,285,730 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $212.01 million in FTI stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $200.32 million in FTI stock with ownership of nearly 20.046% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TechnipFMC plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in TechnipFMC plc [NYSE:FTI] by around 50,681,184 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 66,058,669 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 258,707,592 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 375,447,445 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTI stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,897,828 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 6,999,698 shares during the same period.