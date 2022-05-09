Edward Jones lifts Netflix Inc. [NFLX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ: NFLX] slipped around -7.35 points on Friday, while shares priced at $180.97 at the close of the session, down -3.90%. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Netflix Releases First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has released its first-quarter 2022 financial results by posting them to its website. Please visit the Netflix investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net to view the Q1’22 financial results and letter to shareholders.

A video interview with Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings, co-CEO & Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann, COO & Chief Product Officer Greg Peters and VP, IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time at youtube.com/netflixir. The interview will be conducted by Doug Anmuth, JPMorgan. Questions that investors would like to see asked should be sent to douglas.anmuth@jpmorgan.com. .

Netflix Inc. stock is now -69.96% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NFLX Stock saw the intraday high of $187.21 and lowest of $175.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 700.99, which means current price is +2.93% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.84M shares, NFLX reached a trading volume of 17153228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Netflix Inc. [NFLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFLX shares is $339.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for Netflix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Netflix Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netflix Inc. is set at 17.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.00.

How has NFLX stock performed recently?

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.93. With this latest performance, NFLX shares dropped by -50.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.13 for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 322.85, while it was recorded at 194.53 for the last single week of trading, and 504.22 for the last 200 days.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Netflix Inc. [NFLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.86 and a Gross Margin at +41.64. Netflix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.20.

Netflix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Netflix Inc. go to 12.42%.

Insider trade positions for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]

There are presently around $65,360 million, or 82.70% of NFLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,560,277, which is approximately 0.117% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,223,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.29 billion in NFLX stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $4.7 billion in NFLX stock with ownership of nearly -10.925% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Netflix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,196 institutional holders increased their position in Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ:NFLX] by around 18,238,190 shares. Additionally, 865 investors decreased positions by around 20,279,263 shares, while 247 investors held positions by with 322,645,885 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 361,163,338 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NFLX stock had 252 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,696,075 shares, while 247 institutional investors sold positions of 4,226,947 shares during the same period.