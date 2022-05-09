Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] is -90.22% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ: DBGI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -54.73% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -65.28%. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Digital Brands Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Underwritten Public Offering.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (“Digital Brands” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 37,389,800 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $0.25 per share. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 5,400,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price per share, less underwriting discounts, and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is expected to close on May 10, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.90 million, with 12.76 million shares outstanding and 8.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 774.69K shares, DBGI stock reached a trading volume of 22227226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Brands Group Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91.

DBGI Stock Performance Analysis:

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -65.28. With this latest performance, DBGI shares dropped by -82.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.16% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.90 for Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2148, while it was recorded at 0.4818 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3503 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Digital Brands Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Digital Brands Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 13.60% of DBGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBGI stocks are: LINDBROOK CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 718,777, which is approximately -25.426% of the company’s market cap and around 25.19% of the total institutional ownership; NORWEST VENTURE PARTNERS XII, LP, holding 664,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in DBGI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $80000.0 in DBGI stock with ownership of nearly 480.781% of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ:DBGI] by around 1,020,779 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 307,083 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 556,734 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,884,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBGI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 711,861 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 61,758 shares during the same period.