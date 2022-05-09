Coupang Inc. [CPNG] Is Currently 0.42 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Coupang Inc. [NYSE: CPNG] closed the trading session at $12.04 on 05/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.59, while the highest price level was $13.00. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Coupang to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on May 11, 2022.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) will release its financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The earnings release will be available after U.S. market close and an accompanying live webcast will begin at 5:30 PM Eastern Time.

The earnings release and the webcast will be available at the Coupang Investor Relations website, https://ir.aboutcoupang.com. Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -59.02 percent and weekly performance of -6.45 percent. The stock has been moved at -60.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -35.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -42.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.85M shares, CPNG reached to a volume of 16459748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coupang Inc. [CPNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPNG shares is $28.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Coupang Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Coupang Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99.

CPNG stock trade performance evaluation

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.45. With this latest performance, CPNG shares dropped by -35.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.26 for Coupang Inc. [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.84, while it was recorded at 12.97 for the last single week of trading, and 25.56 for the last 200 days.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupang Inc. [CPNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.51 and a Gross Margin at +16.89. Coupang Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.38.

Coupang Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,154 million, or 75.80% of CPNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 511,156,413, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, holding 115,845,483 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.33 billion in CPNG stock with ownership of nearly 70.807% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coupang Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Coupang Inc. [NYSE:CPNG] by around 242,840,921 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 156,197,285 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 942,670,860 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,341,709,066 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPNG stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 84,087,444 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 20,621,785 shares during the same period.