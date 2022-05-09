Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] is -48.39% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BRQS] closed the trading session at $0.19 on 05/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.187, while the highest price level was $0.2243. The company report on May 6, 2022 that Borqs Technologies 2021 Revenue Improved 10.5%; Achieved Positive Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, “Borqs”, or the “Company”), a global provider of 5G wireless solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and innovative clean energy with global operations in the U.S., India and China, filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the SEC on May 2, 2022. Despite stringent supply chain interruptions and Covid challenges worldwide, revenues for the year 2021 was $29.56 million which was 10.5% improvement over $26.75 million in 2020.

As reported in the annual report under US GAAP basis, continuing operations resulted in a net loss of $56.60 million. Significant amounts of the expenses were non-cash charges of convertible note discounts from the Company’s financing transactions and debt settlement charges involved in the complete paid-off of loans from Partners For Growth. Other than such extraordinary non-operating and non-cash expenses, the Company’s operations achieved positive adjusted EBITDA during 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -48.39 percent and weekly performance of -43.47 percent. The stock has been moved at -69.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -46.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 30.34M shares, BRQS reached to a volume of 25327772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borqs Technologies Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRQS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21.

BRQS stock trade performance evaluation

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -43.47. With this latest performance, BRQS shares dropped by -3.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRQS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.51 for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2624, while it was recorded at 0.2197 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4792 for the last 200 days.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] shares currently have an operating margin of -149.14 and a Gross Margin at +5.67. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -134.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] managed to generate an average of -$126,182 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Borqs Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.70% of BRQS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRQS stocks are: PATHSTONE FAMILY OFFICE, LLC with ownership of 999,392, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.41% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 221,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43000.0 in BRQS stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $24000.0 in BRQS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Borqs Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BRQS] by around 1,007,527 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 1,160,888 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 796,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,372,080 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRQS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 999,527 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,056,154 shares during the same period.