Better Therapeutics Inc. [BTTX] Stock trading around $1.88 per share: What’s Next?

Better Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: BTTX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -19.66% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 106.14%. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Better Therapeutics to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on May 13, 2022.

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX), a prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) company developing nutritional cognitive behavioral therapy (nCBT) to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases, today announced it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Friday, May 13, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to provide a business update at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, May 13, 2022.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (833) 945-2463 (domestic) or (678) 825-8211 (international) and referring to conference ID: 9776049. The live webcast may be accessed by visiting the event link at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xqrnp5by. Following the webcast, a replay of the webcast may be accessed from the Presentations & Events page in the Investors section of the Better Therapeutics corporate website at: investors.bettertx.com.

Over the last 12 months, BTTX stock dropped by -81.07%. The one-year Better Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 89.36. The average equity rating for BTTX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $55.20 million, with 23.60 million shares outstanding and 8.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, BTTX stock reached a trading volume of 13237586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTTX shares is $17.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Better Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Better Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Better Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.37 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38.

BTTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Better Therapeutics Inc. [BTTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 106.14. With this latest performance, BTTX shares dropped by -2.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.53 for Better Therapeutics Inc. [BTTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1224, while it was recorded at 2.0500 for the last single week of trading, and 6.3411 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Better Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -219.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -158.04.

Better Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

Better Therapeutics Inc. [BTTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 18.80% of BTTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTTX stocks are: FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,350,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; SECTORAL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, holding 973,833 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.83 million in BTTX stocks shares; and ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., currently with $0.65 million in BTTX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Better Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Better Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:BTTX] by around 3,805,921 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 159 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 159 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,805,921 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTTX stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,805,921 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 159 shares during the same period.