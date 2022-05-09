Bernstein lifts Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE: GOLD] price plunged by -0.62 percent to reach at -$0.14. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Barrick Raises Dividend on Back of Strong Cash Position.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

First Quarter 2022 ResultsAll amounts expressed in US dollars.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced a $0.20 per share quarterly dividend, the first to include a $0.10 per share performance component in line with its new dividend policy.

A sum of 13782098 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 23.50M shares. Barrick Gold Corporation shares reached a high of $22.63 and dropped to a low of $22.225 until finishing in the latest session at $22.42.

The one-year GOLD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.08. The average equity rating for GOLD stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOLD shares is $28.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Barrick Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Barrick Gold Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barrick Gold Corporation is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOLD in the course of the last twelve months was 44.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

GOLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.49. With this latest performance, GOLD shares dropped by -8.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.30 for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.03, while it was recorded at 22.55 for the last single week of trading, and 20.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Barrick Gold Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.96 and a Gross Margin at +37.66. Barrick Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28.

Barrick Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

GOLD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barrick Gold Corporation go to -7.20%.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,549 million, or 72.10% of GOLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOLD stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 88,939,006, which is approximately 6.092% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 64,150,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 billion in GOLD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.24 billion in GOLD stock with ownership of nearly 2.322% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Barrick Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 355 institutional holders increased their position in Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE:GOLD] by around 76,178,092 shares. Additionally, 307 investors decreased positions by around 59,420,171 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 825,563,508 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 961,161,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOLD stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,831,602 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 6,132,309 shares during the same period.