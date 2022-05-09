American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] is -0.67% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] loss -3.78% or -0.7 points to close at $17.84 with a heavy trading volume of 34292514 shares. The company report on April 26, 2022 that American Airlines Cadet Academy Introduces New Student Loan Options With American Airlines Federal Credit Union.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

FORT WORTH, Texas –News Direct– American Airlines.

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 26, 2022 /3BL Media/ – The American Airlines Cadet Academy and American Airlines Credit Union announced a new partnership, bringing an additional suite of new financial options for incoming candidates accepted into the Cadet Academy program.

It opened the trading session at $18.45, the shares rose to $18.47 and dropped to $17.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AAL points out that the company has recorded -13.52% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -43.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 44.00M shares, AAL reached to a volume of 34292514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $19.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35.

Trading performance analysis for AAL stock

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.95. With this latest performance, AAL shares gained by 2.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.26 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.31, while it was recorded at 18.74 for the last single week of trading, and 18.67 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Airlines Group Inc. go to 16.09%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

There are presently around $6,224 million, or 53.80% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,146,577, which is approximately 0.639% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 40,897,051 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $729.6 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $636.84 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly -0.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

284 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 25,187,531 shares. Additionally, 262 investors decreased positions by around 43,824,295 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 279,869,560 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 348,881,386 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,540,762 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 16,764,219 shares during the same period.