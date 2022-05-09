Altria Group Inc. [MO] Revenue clocked in at $25.87 billion, up 19.37% YTD: What’s Next?

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] traded at a high on 05/06/22, posting a 1.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $56.57. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Altria to Host Webcast of 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) will host a live audio webcast of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be a virtual meeting conducted via live webcast. During the virtual annual meeting, shareholders as of the Annual Meeting record date (March 28, 2022) will be able to vote their shares electronically and will be able to ask questions as time permits. If you are not a shareholder you may still access and listen to the meeting as a guest, using the Guest Login. You will not, however, be able to submit questions or vote during the meeting.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11505646 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Altria Group Inc. stands at 2.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.89%.

The market cap for MO stock reached $101.30 billion, with 1.82 billion shares outstanding and 1.81 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.06M shares, MO reached a trading volume of 11505646 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Altria Group Inc. [MO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $57.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $48 to $57. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $56 to $50, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on MO stock. On October 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MO shares from 52 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 57.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has MO stock performed recently?

Altria Group Inc. [MO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.80. With this latest performance, MO shares gained by 5.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.74 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.43, while it was recorded at 55.95 for the last single week of trading, and 49.23 for the last 200 days.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altria Group Inc. [MO] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.58 and a Gross Margin at +66.28. Altria Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 399.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.67.

Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Altria Group Inc. [MO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 5.51%.

Insider trade positions for Altria Group Inc. [MO]

There are presently around $60,592 million, or 59.70% of MO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 154,163,044, which is approximately 0.61% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 117,741,481 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.66 billion in MO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $6.39 billion in MO stock with ownership of nearly -10.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altria Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 894 institutional holders increased their position in Altria Group Inc. [NYSE:MO] by around 40,167,847 shares. Additionally, 798 investors decreased positions by around 58,461,714 shares, while 273 investors held positions by with 972,473,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,071,103,232 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MO stock had 194 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,618,972 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 7,629,907 shares during the same period.