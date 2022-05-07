Wall Street Analyst Initiated On Holding AG [ONON]. What else is Wall St. saying

On Holding AG [NYSE: ONON] loss -9.68% or -2.49 points to close at $23.24 with a heavy trading volume of 3371729 shares. The company report on May 3, 2022 that On to Release First Quarter 2022 Results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Swiss performance sportswear brand On (NYSE: ONON) announced today that the Company will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, before U.S. financial markets open.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time on May 17, 2022 (2:00 pm CET on May 17, 2022). To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial the following numbers:.

It opened the trading session at $24.94, the shares rose to $25.26 and dropped to $22.96, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ONON points out that the company has recorded -39.56% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, ONON reached to a volume of 3371729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about On Holding AG [ONON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONON shares is $36.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for On Holding AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2021, representing the official price target for On Holding AG stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on ONON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for On Holding AG is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19.

Trading performance analysis for ONON stock

On Holding AG [ONON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.04. With this latest performance, ONON shares dropped by -7.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.56% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.01 for On Holding AG [ONON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.54, while it was recorded at 25.25 for the last single week of trading.

On Holding AG [ONON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and On Holding AG [ONON] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.47 and a Gross Margin at +55.43. On Holding AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.65.

On Holding AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at On Holding AG [ONON]

There are presently around $1,998 million, or 28.30% of ONON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONON stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 15,973,750, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.83% of the total institutional ownership; BOND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 5,628,750 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $144.83 million in ONON stocks shares; and LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP, currently with $141.81 million in ONON stock with ownership of nearly -12.207% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in On Holding AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in On Holding AG [NYSE:ONON] by around 23,015,561 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 64,071,661 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 9,441,317 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,645,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONON stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,364,478 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 4,508,284 shares during the same period.