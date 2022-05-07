The RealReal Inc. [REAL] Stock trading around $5.23 per share: What’s Next?

The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ: REAL] loss -11.80% or -0.7 points to close at $5.23 with a heavy trading volume of 4643583 shares. The company report on April 29, 2022 that The RealReal Releases First-Ever Scientific Measurement of the Resale Impact of Handbags, Fine Jewelry and Watches.

TRR Sustainability Calculator Now Quantifies Carbon Emissions Savings and Water Footprint Reduction Across Five Categories.

The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL) — the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods — today announced the expansion of its Sustainability Calculator, a first-of-its-kind tool that The RealReal developed and launched in 2018 to quantify the impact of resale. It initially measured the greenhouse gas emissions savings and water footprint reduction by recirculating apparel, and now generates savings data for double the number of items on The RealReal’s marketplace. After a year of research and collaboration with environmental experts and consultants, The RealReal Sustainability Calculator now also quantifies the positive impact of keeping handbags, fine jewelry and watches in circulation.

It opened the trading session at $5.72, the shares rose to $5.73 and dropped to $5.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for REAL points out that the company has recorded -58.85% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, REAL reached to a volume of 4643583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $13.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The RealReal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2022, representing the official price target for The RealReal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $15, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on REAL stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for REAL shares from 21 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The RealReal Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.36.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.95. With this latest performance, REAL shares dropped by -33.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.08 for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.08, while it was recorded at 5.64 for the last single week of trading, and 11.23 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The RealReal Inc. [REAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.09 and a Gross Margin at +53.44. The RealReal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -178.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.72.

The RealReal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The RealReal Inc. go to 38.60%.

There are presently around $491 million, or 96.90% of REAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REAL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,774,532, which is approximately -20.973% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,225,739 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.85 million in REAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $35.26 million in REAL stock with ownership of nearly 17.153% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The RealReal Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ:REAL] by around 13,763,675 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 15,491,048 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 53,499,277 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,754,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REAL stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,783,650 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 5,177,497 shares during the same period.