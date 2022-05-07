Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] Revenue clocked in at $3.92 billion, down -19.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SBH] closed the trading session at $14.87 on 05/05/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.35, while the highest price level was $16.20. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Sally Beauty Holdings Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results.

Q2 GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.42; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.47.

Q2 GAAP Operating Margin of 9.5%; Adjusted Operating Margin of 9.9%.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.45 percent and weekly performance of -4.98 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, SBH reached to a volume of 5006600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBH shares is $21.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on SBH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBH in the course of the last twelve months was 6.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

SBH stock trade performance evaluation

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.98. With this latest performance, SBH shares dropped by -4.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.11 for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.23, while it was recorded at 15.72 for the last single week of trading, and 17.69 for the last 200 days.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.92 and a Gross Margin at +47.78. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.19.

Return on Total Capital for SBH is now 18.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 161.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 692.13. Additionally, SBH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 636.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.34.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 63.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. go to 29.90%.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,905 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,614,295, which is approximately 0.249% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 16,985,463 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $270.92 million in SBH stocks shares; and ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, currently with $244.63 million in SBH stock with ownership of nearly -0.453% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SBH] by around 2,343,841 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 5,983,944 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 111,087,998 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,415,783 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBH stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 747,362 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,544,147 shares during the same period.