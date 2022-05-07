Market cap of EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] reaches 72.87B – now what?

EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE: EOG] slipped around -1.35 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $123.42 at the close of the session, down -1.08%. The company report on May 5, 2022 that EOG Resources Reports First Quarter 2022 Results; Adds Quantitative Guidance to Cash Return Framework and Declares $1.80 per Share Special Dividend.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported first quarter 2022 results. The attached supplemental financial tables and schedules for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures and related definitions, along with a related presentation, are also available on EOG’s website at http://investors.eogresources.com/investors.

EOG Resources Inc. stock is now 40.14% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EOG Stock saw the intraday high of $126.426 and lowest of $121.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 127.94, which means current price is +39.79% above from all time high which was touched on 04/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.53M shares, EOG reached a trading volume of 4279206 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOG shares is $147.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for EOG Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $130 to $146. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for EOG Resources Inc. stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts increased their price target for EOG shares from 111 to 135.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EOG Resources Inc. is set at 4.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for EOG in the course of the last twelve months was 12.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has EOG stock performed recently?

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.80. With this latest performance, EOG shares gained by 4.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.75 for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.72, while it was recorded at 120.40 for the last single week of trading, and 95.42 for the last 200 days.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.93 and a Gross Margin at +44.80. EOG Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.58.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.60.

EOG Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG Resources Inc. go to 11.68%.

Insider trade positions for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]

There are presently around $63,041 million, or 87.60% of EOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,345,348, which is approximately 2.807% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,118,313 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.75 billion in EOG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $5.26 billion in EOG stock with ownership of nearly -12.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EOG Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 653 institutional holders increased their position in EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE:EOG] by around 37,095,304 shares. Additionally, 457 investors decreased positions by around 40,615,313 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 427,549,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 505,260,255 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOG stock had 218 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,381,071 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 2,407,600 shares during the same period.