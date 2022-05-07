Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] stock Initiated by Truist analyst, price target now $360

Intuitive Surgical Inc. [NASDAQ: ISRG] loss -5.01% or -12.33 points to close at $233.98 with a heavy trading volume of 3052130 shares. The company report on April 21, 2022 that Intuitive Announces First Quarter Earnings.

Intuitive (Nasdaq: ISRG), a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. All prior year per-share information has been retroactively adjusted to reflect a three-for-one stock split.

It opened the trading session at $242.93, the shares rose to $244.67 and dropped to $231.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ISRG points out that the company has recorded -35.27% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, ISRG reached to a volume of 3052130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISRG shares is $335.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Intuitive Surgical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Intuitive Surgical Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $340, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on ISRG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intuitive Surgical Inc. is set at 11.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for ISRG in the course of the last twelve months was 59.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.60.

Trading performance analysis for ISRG stock

Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.81. With this latest performance, ISRG shares dropped by -20.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.23 for Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 278.98, while it was recorded at 239.67 for the last single week of trading, and 318.46 for the last 200 days.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ISRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intuitive Surgical Inc. go to 9.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]

There are presently around $74,132 million, or 86.70% of ISRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,062,045, which is approximately 0.372% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,538,660 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.54 billion in ISRG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $6.1 billion in ISRG stock with ownership of nearly -4.504% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intuitive Surgical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 805 institutional holders increased their position in Intuitive Surgical Inc. [NASDAQ:ISRG] by around 18,821,612 shares. Additionally, 586 investors decreased positions by around 17,715,242 shares, while 205 investors held positions by with 264,432,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 300,969,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISRG stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,190,044 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 2,016,326 shares during the same period.