Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] stock Upgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $40

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EDR] traded at a low on 05/05/22, posting a -8.38 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.00. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Endeavor to Participate in MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR), a global sports and entertainment company, today announced that CEO Ariel Emanuel will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

A link to the live session, as well as a replay available for 30 days, will be accessible from the “News / Events” section of Endeavor’s investor relations website at investor.endeavorco.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5188454 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stands at 7.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.19%.

The market cap for EDR stock reached $9.56 billion, with 696.80 million shares outstanding and 265.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, EDR reached a trading volume of 5188454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDR shares is $37.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $32 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for EDR in the course of the last twelve months was 48.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has EDR stock performed recently?

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.77. With this latest performance, EDR shares dropped by -30.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.90 for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.33, while it was recorded at 22.09 for the last single week of trading, and 28.00 for the last 200 days.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.05 and a Gross Margin at +43.28. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.82.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]

There are presently around $5,451 million, or 87.91% of EDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDR stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 91,976,482, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, holding 21,038,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $459.27 million in EDR stocks shares; and KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P., currently with $454.79 million in EDR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EDR] by around 35,006,570 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 21,938,755 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 192,762,809 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 249,708,134 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDR stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,453,815 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 15,200,535 shares during the same period.