DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] Is Currently -3.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [NYSE: DRH] plunged by -$0.35 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $10.53 during the day while it closed the day at $10.05. The company report on May 5, 2022 that DIAMONDROCK ACQUIRES KIMPTON FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH RESORT.

SIGNIFICANT VALUE CREATION OPPORTUNITIES IN OPERATIONS & SYNERGIES .

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the “Company” or “DiamondRock”) (NYSE: DRH) today announced it acquired a fee-simple interest in The Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, a boutique lifestyle beach resort in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for a total investment of $35.3 million ($367,700/key). The resort will be operated by HEI Hotels & Resorts under a franchise agreement with Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company stock has also loss -9.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DRH stock has inclined by 10.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.66% and gained 4.58% year-on date.

The market cap for DRH stock reached $2.23 billion, with 212.33 million shares outstanding and 209.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, DRH reached a trading volume of 3993212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRH shares is $10.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRH stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $10 to $10.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for DiamondRock Hospitality Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DiamondRock Hospitality Company is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.30. With this latest performance, DRH shares gained by 1.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.47 for DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.93, while it was recorded at 10.39 for the last single week of trading, and 9.43 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.95 and a Gross Margin at +10.82. DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.31.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.37.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DiamondRock Hospitality Company go to -9.50%.

There are presently around $2,202 million, or 96.30% of DRH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 41,796,017, which is approximately 3.534% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,952,885 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $353.11 million in DRH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $124.7 million in DRH stock with ownership of nearly 6.641% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DiamondRock Hospitality Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in DiamondRock Hospitality Company [NYSE:DRH] by around 18,703,927 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 20,131,974 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 172,867,995 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,703,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRH stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,501,053 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,547,859 shares during the same period.