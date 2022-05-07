B. Riley Securities lifts Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ICPT] price surged by 21.00 percent to reach at $3.4. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Intercept Announces Advanz Pharma to Acquire Ocaliva in PBC in Markets Outside the U.S. for up to $450MM, including $405MM Upfront and an Additional $45MM in Contingent Payments.

Agreement includes rights for Advanz to commercialize orphan drug Ocaliva® for PBC outside the U.S., as well as the transition to Advanz of the international commercial and medical infrastructure of Intercept.

Additionally, Intercept will receive royalties on any future ex-U.S. net sales of obeticholic acid in NASH .

A sum of 14449501 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 760.94K shares. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $20.00 and dropped to a low of $17.30 until finishing in the latest session at $19.59.

The one-year ICPT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.14. The average equity rating for ICPT stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICPT shares is $28.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $17 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on ICPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62.

ICPT Stock Performance Analysis:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.21. With this latest performance, ICPT shares gained by 11.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.70 for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.07, while it was recorded at 16.66 for the last single week of trading, and 16.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

ICPT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to -8.89%.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $397 million, or 84.50% of ICPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICPT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 3,254,266, which is approximately 3.46% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 2,478,822 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.13 million in ICPT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $36.14 million in ICPT stock with ownership of nearly -5.558% of the company’s market capitalization.

69 institutional holders increased their position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ICPT] by around 4,821,371 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 3,034,057 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 16,679,169 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,534,597 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICPT stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,998,306 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 500,416 shares during the same period.