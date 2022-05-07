American Express Company [AXP] gain 4.53% so far this year. What now?

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] closed the trading session at $171.01 on 05/05/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $169.33, while the highest price level was $176.76. The company report on May 4, 2022 that American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend and Dividend on Series D Preferred Stock.

The Board of Directors of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable on August 10, 2022, to shareholders of record on July 1, 2022.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend on the Company’s 3.550% Fixed Rate Reset Noncumulative Preferred Shares, Series D, of $9,072.22 per share (which is equivalent to $9.07222 per related Depositary Share). The dividend is payable on June 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on June 1, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.53 percent and weekly performance of -6.03 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, AXP reached to a volume of 2985687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Express Company [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $201.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price from $190 to $215. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for American Express Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $204, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on AXP stock. On January 26, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AXP shares from 200 to 215.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 5.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 10.21.

AXP stock trade performance evaluation

American Express Company [AXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.03. With this latest performance, AXP shares dropped by -7.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.56 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 181.26, while it was recorded at 173.45 for the last single week of trading, and 173.85 for the last 200 days.

American Express Company [AXP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Express Company [AXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.35 and a Gross Margin at +65.30. American Express Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.21.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Express Company [AXP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 14.00%.

American Express Company [AXP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $115,288 million, or 87.40% of AXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 151,610,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,602,078 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.29 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.16 billion in AXP stock with ownership of nearly -3.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Express Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 942 institutional holders increased their position in American Express Company [NYSE:AXP] by around 18,755,000 shares. Additionally, 830 investors decreased positions by around 34,855,161 shares, while 369 investors held positions by with 594,729,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 648,339,502 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXP stock had 218 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,438,859 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 2,198,341 shares during the same period.