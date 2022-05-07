ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] is 33.33% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMA] closed the trading session at $1.88 on 05/05/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.85, while the highest price level was $1.99. The company report on May 4, 2022 that ADMA Biologics to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 11, 2022.

Conference Call Scheduled for May 11, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMA) (“ADMA” or the “Company”), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, after the U.S. financial markets close. ADMA’s management team will host a live conference call and audio webcast on that date at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results and other Company updates.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 33.33 percent and weekly performance of -0.53 percent. The stock has been moved at 26.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, ADMA reached to a volume of 3542541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADMA shares is $5.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for ADMA Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for ADMA Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ADMA stock. On April 15, 2019, analysts increased their price target for ADMA shares from 10 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADMA Biologics Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

ADMA stock trade performance evaluation

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.53. With this latest performance, ADMA shares dropped by -10.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.47 for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8166, while it was recorded at 1.9060 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4852 for the last 200 days.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] shares currently have an operating margin of -72.41 and a Gross Margin at +0.57. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -88.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.61.

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $194 million, or 58.20% of ADMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMA stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 11,933,387, which is approximately -10.021% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 10,612,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.01 million in ADMA stocks shares; and STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $19.62 million in ADMA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ADMA Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMA] by around 58,344,690 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 3,521,705 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 35,880,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,746,929 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMA stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,431,662 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 258,048 shares during the same period.