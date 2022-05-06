ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO] stock Upgrade by Macquarie analyst, price target now $40.20

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE: ZTO] traded at a low on 05/05/22, posting a -4.65 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $26.68.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3431347 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stands at 4.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.53%.

The market cap for ZTO stock reached $21.59 billion, with 808.32 million shares outstanding and 645.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.71M shares, ZTO reached a trading volume of 3431347 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTO shares is $37.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $31 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on ZTO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTO in the course of the last twelve months was 19.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has ZTO stock performed recently?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.74. With this latest performance, ZTO shares gained by 8.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.58 for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.01, while it was recorded at 27.64 for the last single week of trading, and 28.55 for the last 200 days.

ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.50 and a Gross Margin at +21.67. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.64.

Return on Total Capital for ZTO is now 8.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.13. Additionally, ZTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.05.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. go to 20.30%.

Insider trade positions for ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]

There are presently around $6,219 million, or 28.60% of ZTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 29,194,383, which is approximately -9.391% of the company’s market cap and around 0.69% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,726,984 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $551.96 million in ZTO stocks shares; and PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $417.06 million in ZTO stock with ownership of nearly -6.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE:ZTO] by around 32,252,705 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 30,340,612 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 159,655,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,249,227 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTO stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,704,764 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 14,734,895 shares during the same period.