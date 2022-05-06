Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [ZETA] Revenue clocked in at $458.30 million, up 2.61% YTD: What’s Next?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [NYSE: ZETA] slipped around -1.76 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.64 at the close of the session, down -16.92%. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Zeta to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Zeta (NYSE: ZETA), a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently, today announced that it is scheduled to attend the following investor events:.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. stock is now 2.61% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZETA Stock saw the intraday high of $10.50 and lowest of $8.2401 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.46, which means current price is +17.39% above from all time high which was touched on 04/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, ZETA reached a trading volume of 4257773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [ZETA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZETA shares is $14.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZETA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on ZETA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZETA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZETA in the course of the last twelve months was 52.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has ZETA stock performed recently?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [ZETA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.34. With this latest performance, ZETA shares dropped by -30.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.00% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZETA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.77 for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [ZETA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.42, while it was recorded at 10.27 for the last single week of trading, and 8.80 for the last 200 days.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [ZETA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [ZETA] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.61 and a Gross Margin at +51.86. Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.45.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9,111.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.14.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [ZETA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZETA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. go to 33.68%.

Insider trade positions for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [ZETA]

There are presently around $483 million, or 38.60% of ZETA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZETA stocks are: GPI CAPITAL, L.P. with ownership of 20,237,054, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 6,942,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.2 million in ZETA stocks shares; and KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P., currently with $55.92 million in ZETA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. [NYSE:ZETA] by around 6,693,659 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 4,617,441 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 35,155,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,466,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZETA stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,916,875 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,994,204 shares during the same period.