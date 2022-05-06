why NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $228.73

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ: NXPI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.06% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.63%. The company report on May 2, 2022 that NXP Semiconductors Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today reported financial results for the first quarter, ended April 3, 2022.

“NXP delivered record quarterly revenue of $3.14 billion, an increase of 22 percent year-on-year and above the mid-point of our guidance range. The strong growth we have anticipated for 2022 is materializing. We continue to see robust customer demand, especially our company-specific accelerated growth drivers. Overall, demand continues to outstrip increased supply, and inventory across all end markets remains very lean,” said Kurt Sievers, NXP President and Chief Executive Officer.

Over the last 12 months, NXPI stock dropped by -7.35%. The one-year NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.02. The average equity rating for NXPI stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $48.57 billion, with 265.81 million shares outstanding and 261.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, NXPI stock reached a trading volume of 3973802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXPI shares is $228.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $235 to $210. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $230 to $250, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on NXPI stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NXPI shares from 255 to 270.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is set at 7.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 19.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

NXPI Stock Performance Analysis:

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.63. With this latest performance, NXPI shares gained by 1.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.41 for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 179.96, while it was recorded at 178.05 for the last single week of trading, and 202.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NXP Semiconductors N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.36 and a Gross Margin at +49.49. NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.11.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

NXPI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. go to 11.05%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $44,824 million, or 94.00% of NXPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXPI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,341,781, which is approximately 3.386% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,543,268 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.63 billion in NXPI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $3.2 billion in NXPI stock with ownership of nearly 39.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NXP Semiconductors N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 490 institutional holders increased their position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ:NXPI] by around 16,188,717 shares. Additionally, 448 investors decreased positions by around 17,726,733 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 207,175,917 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,091,367 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXPI stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,853,268 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 2,005,230 shares during the same period.