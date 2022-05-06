why Ball Corporation [BLL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $101.88

Ball Corporation [NYSE: BLL] price plunged by -7.71 percent to reach at -$6.42.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

A sum of 3649487 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.70M shares. Ball Corporation shares reached a high of $81.88 and dropped to a low of $74.13 until finishing in the latest session at $76.80.

The one-year BLL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.62. The average equity rating for BLL stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ball Corporation [BLL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLL shares is $101.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ball Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $87 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Ball Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $110 to $100, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on BLL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ball Corporation is set at 2.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72.

BLL Stock Performance Analysis:

Ball Corporation [BLL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.39. With this latest performance, BLL shares dropped by -14.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.75 for Ball Corporation [BLL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.01, while it was recorded at 80.71 for the last single week of trading, and 90.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ball Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ball Corporation [BLL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.84 and a Gross Margin at +14.59. Ball Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.63.

Ball Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

BLL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ball Corporation go to 14.36%.

Ball Corporation [BLL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,193 million, or 86.30% of BLL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,946,691, which is approximately -0.717% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,808,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.15 billion in BLL stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.08 billion in BLL stock with ownership of nearly -1.869% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ball Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 381 institutional holders increased their position in Ball Corporation [NYSE:BLL] by around 13,515,434 shares. Additionally, 298 investors decreased positions by around 16,135,738 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 237,031,702 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 266,682,874 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLL stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,834,706 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 925,065 shares during the same period.