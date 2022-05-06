Wedbush slashes price target on Crocs Inc. [CROX] – find out why.

Crocs Inc. [NASDAQ: CROX] traded at a low on 05/05/22, posting a -9.11 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $65.63. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Crocs, Inc. Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 44%.

Raises Full Year Revenue and Operating Margin Guidance.

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, today announced its first quarter 2022 financial results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4693527 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Crocs Inc. stands at 8.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.99%.

The market cap for CROX stock reached $4.13 billion, with 58.77 million shares outstanding and 56.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, CROX reached a trading volume of 4693527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Crocs Inc. [CROX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CROX shares is $149.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CROX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Crocs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price from $150 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Crocs Inc. stock. On September 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CROX shares from 160 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crocs Inc. is set at 4.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CROX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 273.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for CROX in the course of the last twelve months was 8.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has CROX stock performed recently?

Crocs Inc. [CROX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.23. With this latest performance, CROX shares dropped by -10.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CROX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.01 for Crocs Inc. [CROX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.61, while it was recorded at 69.13 for the last single week of trading, and 123.03 for the last 200 days.

Crocs Inc. [CROX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crocs Inc. [CROX] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.82 and a Gross Margin at +60.48. Crocs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 476.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 54.49.

Crocs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Crocs Inc. [CROX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CROX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crocs Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Crocs Inc. [CROX]

There are presently around $3,670 million, or 88.20% of CROX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CROX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,398,885, which is approximately -8.472% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,917,546 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $427.31 million in CROX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $405.07 million in CROX stock with ownership of nearly -5.76% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crocs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 233 institutional holders increased their position in Crocs Inc. [NASDAQ:CROX] by around 5,062,398 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 10,968,718 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 34,786,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,817,722 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CROX stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,010,687 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 2,372,017 shares during the same period.