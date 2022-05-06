Wedbush lifts Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIE] price plunged by -9.80 percent to reach at -$0.25. The company report on April 25, 2022 that Faraday Future Announces Brembo as Brake Supplier for Upcoming FF 91 EV.

Faraday Future’s flagship vehicle FF 91 EV will come equipped with Brembo brakes when it launches later this year (currently expected in Q3).

A leader in the field of automotive brake technology, Brembo will provide the FF 91 EV with solid and consistent brake output under all conditions.

A sum of 3048046 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.34M shares. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares reached a high of $2.57 and dropped to a low of $2.25 until finishing in the latest session at $2.30.

The one-year FFIE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 82.75. The average equity rating for FFIE stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FFIE shares is $13.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FFIE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is set at 0.40 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

FFIE Stock Performance Analysis:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.86. With this latest performance, FFIE shares dropped by -49.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.75 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.52, while it was recorded at 2.50 for the last single week of trading, and 6.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. Fundamentals:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $124 million, or 16.60% of FFIE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FFIE stocks are: ANATOLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 6,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 46.08% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,482,892 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.88 million in FFIE stocks shares; and BFAM PARTNERS (CAYMAN) LTD, currently with $7.65 million in FFIE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ:FFIE] by around 10,444,224 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 2,903,246 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 35,185,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,533,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FFIE stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,946,673 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 701,039 shares during the same period.