Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Hudson Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: HDSN] closed the trading session at $9.06 on 05/05/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.06, while the highest price level was $9.22. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Hudson Technologies Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Results.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, Hudson reported revenues of $84.3 million, an increase of 149% compared to revenues of $33.8 million in the comparable 2021 period. First quarter revenue growth was driven by increases in volumes and selling prices for certain refrigerants during the period. Gross margin in the first quarter of 2022 increased to 54%, compared to 27% in the first quarter of 2021, mainly due to the significant increase in selling price without a material appreciation in the cost basis of certain refrigerants sold. Hudson reported operating income of $38.3 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to operating income of $1.7 million in the prior year period.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 104.05 percent and weekly performance of 34.42 percent. The stock has been moved at 147.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 42.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 142.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 780.28K shares, HDSN reached to a volume of 9315516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HDSN shares is $7.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HDSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Hudson Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Hudson Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $6.50, while B. Riley FBR Inc. kept a Neutral rating on HDSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Technologies Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for HDSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.42. With this latest performance, HDSN shares gained by 42.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 147.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 306.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HDSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.59 for Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.96, while it was recorded at 7.32 for the last single week of trading, and 4.25 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.95 and a Gross Margin at +34.96. Hudson Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.10.

Hudson Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HDSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudson Technologies Inc. go to 30.00%.

There are presently around $163 million, or 64.00% of HDSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HDSN stocks are: COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,089,779, which is approximately 0.684% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, holding 3,080,506 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.0 million in HDSN stocks shares; and WESTERLY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $15.42 million in HDSN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hudson Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Hudson Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:HDSN] by around 4,759,335 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 1,154,665 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 16,860,331 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,774,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HDSN stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,701,784 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 251,888 shares during the same period.