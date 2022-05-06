Wall Street Analyst Resumed McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX]. What else is Wall St. saying

McEwen Mining Inc. [NYSE: MUX] price plunged by -3.69 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on May 5, 2022 that McEwen Mining: Q1 2022 Results Webcast.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) invites you to join our conference call on Friday, May 13th, 2022, from 12:00 pm EDT, where management will discuss our Q1 2022 financial results and project developments and follow with a question-and-answer session. Questions can be asked directly by participants over the phone during the webcast.

The webcast will be archived on McEwen Mining’s website at https://www.mcewenmining.com/media following the call.

A sum of 3275744 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.51M shares. McEwen Mining Inc. shares reached a high of $0.67 and dropped to a low of $0.624 until finishing in the latest session at $0.63.

The one-year MUX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 59.35.

Guru’s Opinion on McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for McEwen Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2019, representing the official price target for McEwen Mining Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.25, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on MUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McEwen Mining Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

MUX Stock Performance Analysis:

McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.13. With this latest performance, MUX shares dropped by -22.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.09 for McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7990, while it was recorded at 0.6471 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9714 for the last 200 days.

Insight into McEwen Mining Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.43 and a Gross Margin at -9.94. McEwen Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.87.

McEwen Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $74 million, or 25.70% of MUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUX stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,730,953, which is approximately -8.903% of the company’s market cap and around 18.22% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 10,281,303 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.75 million in MUX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.51 million in MUX stock with ownership of nearly -3.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in McEwen Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in McEwen Mining Inc. [NYSE:MUX] by around 11,098,790 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 13,095,668 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 88,214,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,408,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUX stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,294,649 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 389,445 shares during the same period.