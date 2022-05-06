Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Vimeo Inc. [VMEO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Vimeo Inc. [NASDAQ: VMEO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.11% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.22%.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The one-year Vimeo Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.48. The average equity rating for VMEO stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.81 billion, with 160.66 million shares outstanding and 150.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, VMEO stock reached a trading volume of 3464331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vimeo Inc. [VMEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VMEO shares is $18.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VMEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Vimeo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $50 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Vimeo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on VMEO stock. On August 09, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for VMEO shares from 54 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vimeo Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for VMEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for VMEO in the course of the last twelve months was 116.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

VMEO Stock Performance Analysis:

Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.22. With this latest performance, VMEO shares dropped by -14.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.40% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VMEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.53 for Vimeo Inc. [VMEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.61, while it was recorded at 10.60 for the last single week of trading, and 22.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vimeo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.58 and a Gross Margin at +72.09. Vimeo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.34.

Vimeo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,524 million, or 91.60% of VMEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VMEO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,634,772, which is approximately -3.387% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 11,227,946 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $123.96 million in VMEO stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $100.89 million in VMEO stock with ownership of nearly 5.012% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vimeo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Vimeo Inc. [NASDAQ:VMEO] by around 23,866,892 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 24,850,561 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 89,309,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,027,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VMEO stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,473,912 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 10,720,133 shares during the same period.