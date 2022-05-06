Wall Street Analyst Downgrade CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. What else is Wall St. saying

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.71% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.78%.

Over the last 12 months, CF stock rose by 92.24%. The one-year CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.86. The average equity rating for CF stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.34 billion, with 214.10 million shares outstanding and 208.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.47M shares, CF stock reached a trading volume of 3734645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $108.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Consumer Edge Research have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank dropped their target price from $81 to $118. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $75, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on CF stock. On January 24, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CF shares from 73 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc. is set at 5.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 10.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

CF Stock Performance Analysis:

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.78. With this latest performance, CF shares dropped by -2.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.57 for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.19, while it was recorded at 99.25 for the last single week of trading, and 69.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CF Industries Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.70 and a Gross Margin at +36.11. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.38.

CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,036 million, or 95.90% of CF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,652,876, which is approximately 0.242% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,530,924 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.09 billion in CF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.53 billion in CF stock with ownership of nearly 58.467% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CF Industries Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 379 institutional holders increased their position in CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CF] by around 30,403,162 shares. Additionally, 275 investors decreased positions by around 28,526,670 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 137,446,178 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,376,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CF stock had 166 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,932,257 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 5,058,420 shares during the same period.